Shares of Airtel were up +1.39% at 10:53 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Airtel shares traded +1.39% higher at ₹559.35, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,05,156.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 4.07%, MTNL fell 3.19%, and TTML fell -0.0%.

At day's high, Airtel shares rose as much as 1.87% to ₹562.00, after opening at ₹553.55. Airtel shares had closed at ₹551.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹549.80 to ₹562.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Airtel shares had a 52-week high of ₹611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Airtel shares have traded in a range of ₹499.00 to ₹611.70 while in the last week, between ₹544.00 to ₹572.10. 2.03 Lakh shares of Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Airtel had posted standalone revenues of ₹14991.4 crore and losses of ₹6882.9 crore.

