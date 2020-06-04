Subscribe
Airtel share price up 1.39% at 10:53 today
Shares of Airtel were up +1.39% at 10:53 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Airtel share price up 1.39% at 10:53 today

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 1.4%

Shares of Airtel were up +1.39% at 10:53 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Airtel shares traded +1.39% higher at 559.35, giving it a market capitalization of 3,05,156.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Shares of Airtel were up +1.39% at 10:53 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Airtel shares traded +1.39% higher at 559.35, giving it a market capitalization of 3,05,156.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.07% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 4.07%, MTNL fell 3.19%, and TTML fell -0.0%.

At day's high, Airtel shares rose as much as 1.87% to 562.00, after opening at 553.55. Airtel shares had closed at 551.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 549.80 to 562.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Airtel shares had a 52-week high of 611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Airtel shares have traded in a range of 499.00 to 611.70 while in the last week, between 544.00 to 572.10. 2.03 Lakh shares of Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Airtel had posted standalone revenues of 14991.4 crore and losses of 6882.9 crore.

