Airtel share price up 0.32% at 09:54 today1 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2020, 09:57 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.59% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.59% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
Shares of Airtel were up +0.32% at 09:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Airtel shares traded +0.32% higher at ₹575.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,13,694.55 crore.
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.59% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
The S&P BSE Telecom was up 1.6%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 5.42%, MTNL rose 4.71%, and TTML rose 9.72%.
At day's high, Airtel shares rose as much as 2.94% to ₹590.00, after opening at ₹590.00. Airtel shares had closed at ₹573.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹572.35 to ₹590.00 on BSE.
On BSE, Airtel shares had a 52-week high of ₹611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Airtel shares have traded in a range of ₹524.60 to ₹611.70 while in the last week, between ₹549.70 to ₹590.00. 5.51 Lakh shares of Airtel were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Airtel had posted standalone revenues of ₹14991.4 crore and losses of ₹6882.9 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated