Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Airtel share price up 0.32% at 09:54 today
Airtel share price up 0.32% at 09:54 today

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.59% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

Shares of Airtel were up +0.32% at 09:54 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Airtel shares traded +0.32% higher at 575.00, giving it a market capitalization of 3,13,694.55 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.59% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Telecom was up 1.6%. Among related stocks, IDEA rose 5.42%, MTNL rose 4.71%, and TTML rose 9.72%.

At day's high, Airtel shares rose as much as 2.94% to 590.00, after opening at 590.00. Airtel shares had closed at 573.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 572.35 to 590.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Airtel shares had a 52-week high of 611.7 on May 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 321.6 on Aug 01, 2019. In the past one month, Airtel shares have traded in a range of 524.60 to 611.70 while in the last week, between 549.70 to 590.00. 5.51 Lakh shares of Airtel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Airtel had posted standalone revenues of 14991.4 crore and losses of 6882.9 crore.

