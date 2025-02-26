Airtel-Tata merger on cards: Bharti Airtel in talks with Tata Group to combine DTH biz of Bharti Telemedia, Tata Play

Airtel-Tata merger: Bharti Airtel has confirmed that it is in talks with the Tata Group to explore a deal to merge Tata Play's direct-to-home (DTH) business with its subsidiary Bharti Telemedia Ltd.

"We wish to submit that Bharti Airtel Limited (‘Airtel’) and TATA Group are in bilateral discussions to explore a potential transaction to achieve a combination of TATA Group’s Direct To Home (‘DTH’) business housed under Tata Play Limited, with Bharti Telemedia Limited, a subsidiary of Airtel, in a structure acceptable to all parties. The above is at a discussion stage only."