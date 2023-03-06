Ajanta Pharma Board to consider buyback of shares on 10 March1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
- Ajanta Pharma said the trading window for dealing in securities of the firm will remain closed up to 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday
Pharmaceutical company Ajanta Pharma on Monday said its board is scheduled to meet on 10 March to consider approving the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.
