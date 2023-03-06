Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ajanta Pharma Board to consider buyback of shares on 10 March

Ajanta Pharma Board to consider buyback of shares on 10 March

1 min read . 05:42 PM IST Livemint
Mumbai-based Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company.

  • Ajanta Pharma said the trading window for dealing in securities of the firm will remain closed up to 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday

Pharmaceutical company Ajanta Pharma on Monday said its board is scheduled to meet on 10 March to consider approving the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.

“We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10th March 2023 (“Board Meeting"), inter-alia, to consider approving the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the Company and matters related / incidental thereto," the company said in a filing.

The company also said that the trading window for dealing in securities of the firm will remain closed up to 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.

On Monday, Ajanta Pharma's shares closed 0.84 per cent lower at 1,165.05 apiece on NSE.

Mumbai-based Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company.

