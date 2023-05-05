Ajanta Pharma Q4 earnings: Net profit down 19% in Q4, R&D expenses up 7%2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Ajanta Pharma, a mid-size firm, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹16,201.44 Cr.
Ajanta Pharma, a mid-size firm, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹16,201.44 Cr. Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical business that offers high-quality medications in over 30 different nations throughout the world.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×