Ajanta Pharma Q4 earnings: Net profit down 19% in Q4, R&D expenses up 7%

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation firm with institutional business in Africa, branded generic business in India, Asia, and Africa, and generic business in the US. Many of the company's products were first to market and are market leaders in their respective sub-therapeutic niches. Mumbai is headquarters to the company's cutting-edge R&D facility. In India, the company has 7 top-notch manufacturing facilities. The firm has reported strong success over the past five fiscal years, with net profit climbing at an 11% CAGR and revenue from operations growing at a 16% CAGR.

