Ajanta Pharma share buyback announced. Price, record date, key details to know1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:16 PM IST
- Ajanta Pharma shares were trading more than a per cent lower at ₹1,213 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals
Ajanta Pharma's board on Friday approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth ₹315 crore at a price of ₹1,425 per share via tender offer route. The company will buyback about 22,10,500 equity shares of the company, representing 2.59% of total equity. The pharma stock was trading more than a per cent lower at ₹1,213 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.
