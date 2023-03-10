Ajanta Pharma's board on Friday approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth ₹315 crore at a price of ₹1,425 per share via tender offer route. The company will buyback about 22,10,500 equity shares of the company, representing 2.59% of total equity. The pharma stock was trading more than a per cent lower at ₹1,213 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved Buyback of 22,10,500 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹2/- each by the company at a price of ₹1,425/- payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding ₹315 crore, which represents 9.93% and 9.64% of the aggregate of the paid-up capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited financials for the year ended as on March 31, 2022," Ajanta Pharma informed in an exchange filing.

The board further considered and approved the record date for the proposed buyback offer as under and set Friday, March 24, 2023 for the purpose To determine the entitlement and names of Equity Shareholders, who shall be entitled to participate in the proposed offer for Buyback of up to 22,10,500 equity shares of the company at the price of ₹1,425/- per equity share.

The total pay-out towards buyback of shares will not be exceeding ₹389 crore (equity shares buyback consideration not exceeding ₹315 crore + buyback tax not exceeding ₹74 crore) on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer process, the company added.

A share buyback, which is also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

Ajanta Pharma is a pharmaceutical formulation company having generic business in India and emerging markets, in US and institution business in Africa. The stock is up about 4% in a year's period.

