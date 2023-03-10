Ajanta Pharma share buyback announced. Price, record date, key details to know

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today has inter-alia considered and approved Buyback of 22,10,500 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹2/- each by the company at a price of ₹1,425/- payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding ₹315 crore, which represents 9.93% and 9.64% of the aggregate of the paid-up capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited financials for the year ended as on March 31, 2022," Ajanta Pharma informed in an exchange filing.