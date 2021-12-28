The board has approved Buy-back of up to 11,20,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2/- (representing 1.29% of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company) at a price of ₹2,550 per share payable in cash for a total consideration not exceeding ₹285.6 crore through the ‘Tender Offer’ route, the pharma company informed in an exchange filing today.