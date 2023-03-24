Ajanta Pharma share buyback record date set for today. Key details in 5 points1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Ajanta Pharma share buyback has been announced at ₹1,425 per share
Buyback of shares: Ajanta Pharma stock is in focus today as the pharma company has fixed record date for buyback of shares on 24th March 2023. Ajanta Pharma has already declared buyback of shares at ₹1,425 per share. Ajanta Pharma share price today is around ₹1,170 apiece, which means Ajanta Pharma buyback is taking at a premium of ₹255 per share or 21.80 per cent.
