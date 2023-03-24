Ajanta Pharma share buyback record date set for today. Key details in 5 points

Informing Indian bourses about buyback of shares, Ajanta Pharma Ltd said, "This is in furtherance to our intimation dated March 10, 2023 informing the stock exchanges, that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the proposal of Buy-back of 22,10,500 (Twenty Two Lakhs Ten Thousand Five Hundred) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of ₹2 each at a price of ₹1,425/- (Indian Rupees One Thousand Four Hundred And Twenty Five only) per equity share, on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer process (“Buyback"), in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (the “SEBI Buyback Regulations") as amended from time to time and other applicable laws."