Ajanta Pharma share price surges 9% to a 52-week high after Q1 results; what should investors do?2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Ajanta Pharma share price: Shares of Ajanta Pharma hit their 52-week high a day after the company released its June quarter results. Brokerage firms Motilal Oswal and ICICI Direct have expressed positive views on the stock and expect a significant upside in the stock price.
Shares of Ajanta Pharma surged almost 9 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹1,682.05 in morning trade on BSE on Friday (July 28), a day after the company released its June quarter scorecard. The stock opened at ₹1625.10 against the previous close of ₹1546.20 and soon jumped 8.8 per cent to the level of ₹1,682.05.
