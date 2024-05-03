Ajanta Pharma stock soars over 13.5% to new all-time high on stellar performance in Q4
Ajanta Pharma shares surged by 13.70% to reach a new high of ₹2,540 apiece following a strong performance in Q4 and full fiscal year. The company reported a 66% YoY jump in consolidated net profit in Q4 to ₹122 crore. For the full fiscal year (FY24), the net profit surged to ₹816 crore.
Ajanta Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company, witnessed a 13.70% surge in its shares during morning trade today, reaching a new all-time high of ₹2,540 apiece. This surge follows the company's stellar performance in the quarter ending March and for the full fiscal year.
