Ajanta Pharma in a communication to stock exchanges informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, 10th May, 2022 to consider financial results of the company and issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

"we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 to inter-alia consider: a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022; b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2022 and c. Issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company announced in the exchange filing.

Ajanta Pharma shares were trading 5% higher at ₹1,804 apiece on the BSE in Monday's session. The pharma stock is down more than 19% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai-India, Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of finished dosages in domestic and international markets.