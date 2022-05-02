OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ajanta Pharma to consider bonus share issue, board meet next week
Listen to this article

Ajanta Pharma in a communication to stock exchanges informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, 10th May, 2022 to consider financial results of the company and issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

"we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 to inter-alia consider: a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022; b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2022 and c. Issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company announced in the exchange filing.

Ajanta Pharma shares were trading 5% higher at 1,804 apiece on the BSE in Monday's session. The pharma stock is down more than 19% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai-India, Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of finished dosages in domestic and international markets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout