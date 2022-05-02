Ajanta Pharma to consider bonus share issue, board meet next week

Ajanta Pharma to consider bonus share issue, board meet next week1 min read . 11:46 AM IST
- Ajanta Pharma board will meet on 10th May to consider bonus issue
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ajanta Pharma in a communication to stock exchanges informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, 10th May, 2022 to consider financial results of the company and issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
Ajanta Pharma in a communication to stock exchanges informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, 10th May, 2022 to consider financial results of the company and issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
"we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 to inter-alia consider: a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022; b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2022 and c. Issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company announced in the exchange filing.
"we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 to inter-alia consider: a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022; b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2022 and c. Issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company announced in the exchange filing.
Ajanta Pharma shares were trading 5% higher at ₹1,804 apiece on the BSE in Monday's session. The pharma stock is down more than 19% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai-India, Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of finished dosages in domestic and international markets.