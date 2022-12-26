After climbing to life-time highs on 1st December 2022, key benchmark indices on Dalal Street have been under huge sell off pressure. However, Bank Nifty and broader indices remained strong despite profit booking trigger in Nifty 50 index and 30-stock BSE Sensex. But, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, weakness in key benchmark indices trickled down to small-cap and mid-cap indices as well. However, despite weak secondary market sentiment, stocks like Ajanta Pharma, UTI AMC, Divi's Laboratories, etc. have delivered good returns to its shareholders in last one week.

Here we list out 5 stocks that have given up to 5 per cent return in last one week, despite weakness in Indian stock market:

1] Ajanta Pharma: This pharma stock has risen from around ₹1165 to ₹1215 apiece in last one week, or loging around 4.50 per cent rise in this time. The stock hit the headline recently for two of its promoters offloading around 4.38 per cent stake in the company. However, none of those promoters were holding any executive position in the company.

2] Divi's Laboratories: This pharma stock has ascending from around ₹3225 to ₹3500 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 5 per cent in last one week time. Market experts are of the opinion that the stock is ring on rising Covid-19 fear and the stock had recently given breakout on chart pattern after double bottom formation. After ushering in 2022, this mid-cap pharma stock has remained under the sell off heat as it has shed around 25 per cent in YTD time.

3] DFM Foods: This FMCG stock is one of those stocks on Dalal Street that has delivered whopping return in last three years, especially in market rebound post-Covid-19 pandemic. In last one week, this FMCG stock has surged from around ₹435 top ₹452 apiece, ascending around 3 per cent, despite weak secondary marekt sentiments.

4] Brigade Enterprises: This real estate stock has remained sideways for near four months. But, in last one week, this stock is signaling to come out of the base building mode. Despite weakness on Dalal Street in last four sessions, this real estate stock has surged from around ₹450 to ₹475 apiece levels, logging around 5 per cent rise in last one week time.

5] Zydus Life: .his is another pharma stock that has given upside move despite weak stock market sentiments. In last one week, this pharma stock has surged from around ₹405 to ₹423, logging near 3 per cent rise in this period. However, the mid-cap pharma stock is among the losers in 2022 as it has lost near 12 per cent in YTD time.

In last one week, Nifty 50 index has tumbled near 2 per cent, 30-stock Sensex shed 1.50 per cent whereas Bank Nifty index has lost more than 2.65 per cent. In broader markets, Small-cap index has nosedived to the tune of 5.60 per cent whereas Mid-cap index crashed near 3.65 per cent in last one week time.