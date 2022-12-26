Ajanta Pharma to Divi's Lab: 5 stocks give up to 5% returns in one week despite weak markets3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM IST
- Bank Nifty index has lost more than 2.65 per cent in last one week
After climbing to life-time highs on 1st December 2022, key benchmark indices on Dalal Street have been under huge sell off pressure. However, Bank Nifty and broader indices remained strong despite profit booking trigger in Nifty 50 index and 30-stock BSE Sensex. But, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, weakness in key benchmark indices trickled down to small-cap and mid-cap indices as well. However, despite weak secondary market sentiment, stocks like Ajanta Pharma, UTI AMC, Divi's Laboratories, etc. have delivered good returns to its shareholders in last one week.
