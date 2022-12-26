2] Divi's Laboratories: This pharma stock has ascending from around ₹3225 to ₹3500 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 5 per cent in last one week time. Market experts are of the opinion that the stock is ring on rising Covid-19 fear and the stock had recently given breakout on chart pattern after double bottom formation. After ushering in 2022, this mid-cap pharma stock has remained under the sell off heat as it has shed around 25 per cent in YTD time.