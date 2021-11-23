Ajanta Soya share hits 20% upper circuit after entering Dolly Khanna portfolio

Highlighting the fundamentals that augurs further rally in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Ajanta Soya is a quality commodity stock. Its RoE (Return on Equity) is 37 per cent and its RoCE (Return on Capital Expenditure) is around 60 per cent. The company has been consistently making profit in last 3-4 years and the trend is expected to continue this fiscal as well. As per the market estimates, it may end up doubling its annual profit from last year's ₹25 crore to around ₹45 crore to ₹50 crore. But, it's a commodity stock that works at EBITDA margin of around 5-6 per cent. So, one can't expect sharp profit growth but a sustained growth can't be denied in next few years." Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities advised retail investors to add this stock in one's portfolio and keep an eye on the future developments taking place in the company.

