Ajax Engineering IPO allotment out; Check GMP ahead of listing, how to check share allotment status online

Ajax Engineering IPO allotment has been finalised and the investors can now know their share application status online. The initial public offering (IPO) of concrete equipment manufacturer Ajax Engineering Ltd received decent demand from investors and got oversubscribed.

As the Ajax Engineering IPO share allotment has been finalised, the focus now shifts towards listing date and the estimated listing price.

Ajax Engineering IPO was open for subscription from February 10 to 12. The company has fixed the Ajax Engineering IPO allotment and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE. Ajax Engineering IPO listing date is likely February 17.

After the company has now fixed the basis of Ajax Engineering IPO share allotment, it will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders.

Investors can check Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, as well as on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Ajax Engineering IPO registrar.

In order to do a Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Ajax Engineering IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Ajax Engineering Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ajax Engineering IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Ajax Engineering Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ajax Engineering IPO GMP Ahead of the share listing, Ajax Engineering shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Ajax Engineering IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹9 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Ajax Engineering shares are trading higher by ₹9 than their issue price.

Considering the Ajax Engineering IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Ajax Engineering shares would be ₹638 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.5% to the IPO price of ₹629 per share.

Ajax Engineering IPO Details The bidding for the Ajax Engineering IPO commenced on February 10, and concluded on February 12. Ajax Engineering IPO allotment has been finalised and the IPO listing date is February 17. Ajax Engineering shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Ajax Engineering IPO price band was set at ₹599 to ₹629 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,269.35 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed 6.44 times in total. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed by 14.41 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category received 6.46 times bids. The retail investors’ portion was booked 1.92 times and the employee category by 2.62 times.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Ajax Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.