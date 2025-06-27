AJC Jewel IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

AJC Jewel IPO: The issue that saw the subscription period end on 26 June 2025 is expected to see allotment finalized soon.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the allotment for the AJC Jewel IPO is expected to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the AJC Jewel IPO is set for Tuesday, July 1, 2025, on the BSE SME.

AJC Jewel IPO's book-running lead manager is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Rikhav Securities Limited is the market maker for the AJC Jewel initial public offering.

Since Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the IPO that will see listing on the BSE SME, hence investors can check allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check AJC Jewel IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check the AJC Jewel IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select any one of the servers

Step 3: Select AJC Jewel Manufacturers Limited from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID or PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Click on the search button

Steps to check AJC Jewel IPO allotment status online on the BSE website Step 1: Head to the BSE website:

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "ACJ JEWEL Manufacturers Ltd" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit” after clicking the CAPTCHA

AJC Jewel IPO GMP, or Grey Market premium AJC Jewel IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at ₹4. This means that the AJC Jewel shares are commanding ₹4 over the issue price of ₹95 in the grey market, according to data from investorgain.com. The same also indicates that the listing of AJC Jewel shares is anticipated to be at a ₹4 premium over the upper range of the offer price of ₹95 per share, also indicating that market players are anticipating listing gains of 4.2%.