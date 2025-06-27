AJC Jewel IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

AJC Jewel IPO: The issue that saw the subscription period end on 26 June 2025 is expected to see allotment to be finalized soon. Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated27 Jun 2025, 01:56 PM IST
AJC Jewel IPO: Steps to check allotment status online
AJC Jewel IPO: Steps to check allotment status online

AJC Jewel IPO: The issue that saw the subscription period end on 26 June 2025 is expected to see allotment finalized soon.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the allotment for the AJC Jewel IPO is expected to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the AJC Jewel IPO is set for Tuesday, July 1, 2025, on the BSE SME.

AJC Jewel IPO's book-running lead manager is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Rikhav Securities Limited is the market maker for the AJC Jewel initial public offering.

Also Read | PNB Housing board sets meeting date to consider ₹10000 crore fundraise

Since Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the IPO that will see listing on the BSE SME, hence investors can check allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check AJC Jewel IPO allotment status online on registrar's website

Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check the AJC Jewel IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the servers

Step 3: Select AJC Jewel Manufacturers Limited from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID or PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Click on the search button

Also Read | HDB Financial Services IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Steps to check AJC Jewel IPO allotment status online on the BSE website

Step 1: Head to the BSE website:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "ACJ JEWEL Manufacturers Ltd" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit” after clicking the CAPTCHA

Also Read | Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 Live: Issue subscribed 9.10x so far. Check GMP

AJC Jewel IPO GMP, or Grey Market premium

AJC Jewel IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at 4. This means that the AJC Jewel shares are commanding 4 over the issue price of 95 in the grey market, according to data from investorgain.com. The same also indicates that the listing of AJC Jewel shares is anticipated to be at a 4 premium over the upper range of the offer price of 95 per share, also indicating that market players are anticipating listing gains of 4.2%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAJC Jewel IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.