Ajmera Realty, Deepak Fertilisers among 7 key stocks to trade ex dividend today, 2 September 2025

Dividend stocks 2025: Ajmera Realty, Deepak Fertilisers , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, EPL, Gabriel India, Hikal Ltd and Ion Exchange are the 7 key stocks to trade ex dividend today.

These companies, like many others, have designated September 2 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd- AJMERA had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4.5/- per equity share with a face value of Re. 10/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM.9

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd- DEEPA9KFERT had9 Recommended dividend at the rate of Rs. 10/- per equity shar9e of face va9lue of Rs.10/- each of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd- GNFC Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- fully paid up (at 180%) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

EPL - EPL Ltd had recommended a final Dividend - Rs. 2.50 per share. Earlier company also had declared interim dividend of RS 2.50 per share, record date for which was set in November 2024.

Gabriel India Ltd - GARIEL had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.95 per share for financial year FY25. Earlier it also had declared interim dividend of RS 2.50 per share, record date for which was set on 30 October 2024.

HIKAL Ltd had declared a final Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share. Earlier it also had declared interim dividend of ₹0.60, the record date for which was set in February 2025.

Ion Exchange India Ltd- IONEXCHANG had declared Dividend of Rs.1.50 per share