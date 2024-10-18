Ajmera Realty share price jumps 9% after allotment of stocks worth ₹54 crore

Ajmera Realty's shares surged by 9% following a board meeting announcement of a preferential allotment to raise 225 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published18 Oct 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Ajmera Realty share price jumps 8% after allotment of stocks worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54 crore.
Ajmera Realty share price jumps 8% after allotment of stocks worth ₹54 crore. (Pixabay)

Ajmera Realty & Infra India stock surged by 9% to 874.70 apiece in today’s afternoon trade deals after the company disclosed key developments from its board meeting held on October 18, 2024.

In a regulatory filing today, the company announced that its Board has approved the issuance and allotment of 3,164,557 equity shares at an issue price of 711 each. This preferential allotment is expected to generate around 225 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The company has allotted 759,493 shares, valued at 54 crore, to ace investor- Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, as showed in the filing. 

Also Read | Mukul Agrawal-owned multibagger SME stock hits lifetime high

"The company approved the issue and allotment of 31,64,557 (thirty-one lakhs, sixty-four thousand, five hundred and fifty-seven) equity shares, having a face value of 10 per equity share, to identified allotees (more particularly described in Annexure 1 of this outcome) on a prefential basis at an issue price of 71 per equity share, aggreging 225 crore for cash, subject to the shareholders' approval and other statutory approvals," the company said in today's exchange.

The company's Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for November 14, 2024, to seek approval from the members for the proposed issue and allotment of 31,64,557 equity shares on a preferential basis.

The company's shares have made notable gains on Dalal Street in recent sessions, particularly following the release of its business update for the September quarter. In Q2 FY25, the company reported sales of 254 crores, reflecting a 1% year-on-year increase. Notably, collections surged by 20% year-on-year to Rs133 crores, signaling enhanced operational efficiency and strong customer demand.

Also Read | Vijay Kedia raises stake in debt-free stock that has surged 45% in six months

The response to the company's luxury offerings, Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive, has been impressive, demonstrating strong interest in premium properties. Additionally, Ajmera Vihara in Bhandup, launched last quarter, is already 49% sold, according to the company.

The company has significant development potential with its remaining land parcels at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai. Current projects include “Manhattan,” “Prive,” and “Eden” in Mumbai, as well as “Ajmera Lugaano” and “Ajmera Florenza” in Bengaluru. The company is dedicated to premium developments in both luxury and mid-luxury segments within the residential market.

Stock up nearly 1000% in 4 years

Over the past four years, the company's shares have soared from 81.50 to the current trading price of 869, marking an impressive gain of 970%. This month alone, the stock has surged by 29%, representing its largest monthly increase since January 2024.

Also Read | Multibagger stock: Ritco Logistics gains 220% in 20 months, 2750% over 4 years

In terms of yearly performance, the stock has risen by 97% this year, the most significant annual gain since 2021, when it achieved a return of 99%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAjmera Realty share price jumps 9% after allotment of stocks worth ₹54 crore

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

548.75
03:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
19.95 (3.77%)

Tata Steel share price

155.30
03:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.95 (1.94%)

Tata Motors share price

909.65
03:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.95 (2.01%)

Tata Power share price

453.70
03:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
3.65 (0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

3,116.50
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
256.75 (8.98%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,566.60
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
224.5 (3.54%)

National Aluminium Company share price

232.15
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
7.05 (3.13%)

Torrent Power share price

1,968.45
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
29.55 (1.52%)
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

5,990.55
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-410.95 (-6.42%)

Zomato share price

258.25
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-12.4 (-4.58%)

Infosys share price

1,880.55
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-88.95 (-4.52%)

Timken India share price

3,653.00
02:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-152.25 (-4%)
More from Top Losers

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

3,116.50
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
256.75 (8.98%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,200.70
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
76.2 (6.78%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,520.40
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
280.05 (6.6%)

Axis Bank share price

1,197.80
02:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
65.65 (5.8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.