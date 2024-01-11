Ajmera Realty share price jumps over 10% to 52-week high on strong Q3 sales growth
Ajmera Realty's total sales value jumped 98% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹253 core in the October-December quarter while its collections increased 30% to ₹151 crore.
Ajmera Realty share price jumped more than 10% to hit a 52-week high Thursday after the company reported a sharp jump in sales for the third quarter of FY24. Ajmera Realty and Infra India shares spiked as much as 10.45% to a fresh high of ₹521.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started