Akme Fintrade share price touches upper circuit after positive debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?
Akme Fintrade's listing in the trade-to-trade category means that buying and selling the stock on the same date is not possible, say experts
Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd shares made a strong debut on both BSE and NSE, opening at ₹125.70 and ₹127 respectively. The stock quickly gained momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹133.35 on NSE and ₹131.95 on BSE. This upward trend was further reinforced by a 5 percent upper circuit lock after a positive debut in the Indian secondary market.
