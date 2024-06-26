Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd shares made a strong debut on both BSE and NSE, opening at ₹125.70 and ₹127 respectively. The stock quickly gained momentum, reaching an intraday high of ₹133.35 on NSE and ₹131.95 on BSE. This upward trend was further reinforced by a 5 percent upper circuit lock after a positive debut in the Indian secondary market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akme Fintrade share price outlook VLA Ambala, Founder of Stock Market Today, advises Akme Fintrade shareholders to consider booking profit. He points out key concerns such as higher NPAs compared to peers, past compliance failures with RBI norms, significant shareholding and management changes without RBI approval, and low credit ratings that could impact the company's future performance in the secondary market.

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, reiterates VLA Ambala's advice. He explains that Akme Fintrade's listing in the trade-to-trade category means that buying and selling the stock on the same date is not possible. This could potentially limit the stock's movement and trade volume, leading to a recommendation for those who received shares during the allotment process to consider booking profit and exiting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For high-risk investors, VLA Ambala of Stock Market Today reassured, "Retail IPO traders who applied for listing gains and received an allotment may consider withdrawing their invested amount and retaining the profit due to the anticipated high volatility post-listing. This information prepares you for the potential market fluctuations."

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd., an Udaipur-based NBFC, received oversubscription in all categories. On the final day, the IPO achieved 53.78 times oversubscription as of June 21. The retail portion was subscribed 43.35 times, the NII portion 129.34 times, and the qualified institutional buyers portion 28.12 times.

