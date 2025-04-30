Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Muhurat timing to buy gold on Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya, also referred to as Akha Teej, is a significant and sacred day for Hindu communities. It will be observed on April 30, Wednesday. Muhurat timing to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya is between 5:41 AM and 12:18 PM.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to bring good fortune and success. Many individuals purchase gold on this occasion as it is thought that acquiring gold on Akshaya Tritiya leads to prosperity and increased wealth in the future.

Moreover, it is believed that gold purchased on Akshaya Tritiya will never lose its value and will continue to appreciate over time.

Akshaya Tritiya gold rate At present, the price of gold has reached ₹1 lakh for 10 grams, in contrast to ₹73,500 on Akshaya Tritiya last year. Likewise, silver prices have risen to ₹1,00,000 per kilogram, an increase from ₹86,000 per kilogram in 2023.

As per reports, the domestic jewelry market is expected to experience a "mixed trend" in gold and silver purchases on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, in light of the significant increase in precious metal prices, stated the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday. Pankaj Arora, President of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation, has estimated a business turnover of ₹16,000 crore on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 30.

This year's Akshaya Tritiya is anticipated to see gold sales reach approximately 12 tonnes valued at nearly ₹12,000 crore, along with around 400 tonnes of silver worth ₹4,000 crore, totaling an estimated business of ₹16,000 crore, according to All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation President Pankaj Arora, as per reports.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance The term Akshaya translates to 'never diminishing.' Therefore, the advantages of performing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, or Dan-Punya on this day are everlasting and stay with the individual indefinitely. Akshaya Tritiya occurs during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. When Akshaya Tritiya coincides with a Rohini Nakshatra day and a Wednesday, it is deemed highly auspicious.

The day of Akshaya Tritiya is presided over by Lord Vishnu, the preserver in the Hindu Trinity. According to Hindu legends, the Treta Yuga commenced on Akshaya Tritiya.

Typically, Akshaya Tritiya and Parashurama Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, occur on the same day, although the starting time of the Tritiya Tithi may cause Parashurama Jayanti to fall one day.

Akshaya Tritiya Date & Timings According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Duration - 06 Hours 37 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on Apr 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat in Other Cities Pune - 06:08 AM to 12:32 PM

New Delhi - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Chennai -05:49 AM to 12:06 PM

Jaipur- 05:49 AM to 12:24 PM

Hyderabad- 05:51 AM to 12:13 PM

Gurgaon- 05:42 AM to 12:19 PM

Chandigarh- 05:40 AM to 12:20 PM

Kolkata- 05:05 AM to 11:34 AM

Mumbai- 06:11 AM to 12:36 PM

Bengaluru- 05:59 AM to 12:17 PM

Ahmedabad- 06:07 AM to 12:37 PM

Noida- 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya On April 29 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:31 PM to 05:41 AM, Apr 30

Duration - 12 Hours 11 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:16 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:57 PM to 03:00 AM, Apr 30

On April 30 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:41 AM to 02:12 PM

Duration - 08 Hours 30 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM

Morning Muhurat (Labha, Amrita) - 05:41 AM to 09:00 AM