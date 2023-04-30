Akums Drugs plans IPO within 3 years2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The Delhi-based company, however, would want to give the investor an exit through an IPO, since it has ongoing capital investment plans to reach the target of hitting a topline of ₹10,000 crore by the year 2028.
NEW DELHI : Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading contract manufacturing company in the pharmaceuticals sector, is working towards a stock market listing in two to three years, a top company executive said.
