Akzo Nobel India share price crashes 14% amid reports of ₹1,640 crore block deal. Do you own?

Akzo Nobel India share price crashed 15% to ₹3,080 apiece in Wednesday's trading session amid reports of block deal worth ₹1,640 crore that played out largely as expected.

Around 5.19 million shares, representing about 11.4% of the company’s equity, were traded in a block deal valued at approximately ₹1,638.5 crore, at a price of ₹3,159 per share, according to CNBC TV18 report. The buyers and sellers involved are not still unknown.

On Tuesday, December 16, Akzo Nobel’s promoter, Imperial Chemical Industries, was planning to divest up to a 9% stake in the company through a block deal, according to the report.

The proposed transaction was valued at ₹1,290.6 crore, with a floor price fixed at ₹3,150 per share—about a 13% discount to Tuesday’s closing price, as per the report.

As of the end of the September quarter, Imperial Chemical Industries held a 45.46% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

In early December, JSW Paints acquired a 60.7% controlling stake in AkzoNobel India, thereby assuming the role of promoter. Following the acquisition, the combined business with AkzoNobel India Ltd (ANIL) positions JSW Paints—despite being just five years old—as the third-largest player in the decorative paints market.

Akzo Nobel India Q2 results 2025 Akzo Nobel India Ltd posted a substantial jump in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter, reporting ₹1,682 crore compared with ₹97 crore in the same quarter last year. This sharp increase was largely due to a one-off exceptional gain of ₹1,874 crore booked during the period.

However, the profit surge came alongside a decline in topline performance. Revenue fell 15% year-on-year to ₹835 crore and was down 16.1% sequentially, even as net profit rose sharply. Other income also eased to ₹7.7 crore from ₹9.1 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, total expenditure for the quarter, including finance costs, declined to ₹745 crore from ₹860 crore in the year-ago period.

