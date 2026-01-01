Akzo Nobel India shares to be in focus after GST authorities revise penalty value — Details here

Dutch multinational paint company's Indian arm, Akzo Nobel India, shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 2 January 2026, after the GST authorities revised the penalty value of the company dues, according to a recent exchange filing.

As per the NSE filing, the Karnataka GST Department reduced the GST demand penalty amount to ₹41,56,861 or over ₹41.56 lakh, compared to its earlier ₹17,66,46,778 or 17.66 crore level dues.

“The Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, LGSTO LTU, Large Taxpayers Unit, Bangalore, Karnataka GST Department reviewed the said response and issued an Order (dated 30th December 2025, as received by the Company on 01.01.2026 at 12:30 pm) mentioning a demand aggregating to ₹41,56,861,” the company informed the stock exchange.

Akzo Nobel India's filing data also showed that the revised tax penalty comprises a tax of ₹12,89,949, an interest of ₹15,76,963, and a penalty of ₹12,89,949.

Telangana authority hikes GST penalty The Telangana GST Department revised its GST penalty amount to ₹44,98,182, which includes a tax of ₹40,85,606, along with a ₹4,12,576 penalty and interest as applicable.

“The Asst. Commissioner, Kukatpally CGST Division, Hyderabad, Telangana GST Department reviewed the said response and issued an Order (dated 29th December 2025, as received by the Company on 01.01.2026 at 1:10 pm) containing a demand aggregating to ₹44,98,182,” the company informed the stock exchange on 1 January 2026.

This revised tax marks an increase in penalty when compared to the ₹40,85,606 tax original demand notice, which was imposed on 30 September 2025, the filing data showed.

The company also said that they are in the process of responding to the relevant authorities within the indicated timeframe.

Akzo Nobel India share price trend Akzo Nobel India shares closed 0.08% higher at ₹3,180 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹3,177.30 at the previous market close, according to the NSE data.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India have delivered stock market investors more than 32% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 43% returns in the last three-year period, NSE data shows.

However, the company's shares have lost 10.76% in the last one-year period, and have dropped 3.62% in the last one-month period. Akzo Nobel India shares have risen 1.40% in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Akzo Nobel India stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹3,957.90 on 17 Janaury 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹3,022 on 3 March 2025, according to NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹14,481.82 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 1 Janaury 2025.

