Akzo Nobel NV stock jumps nearly 5% after firm acquires $9.2 billion stake in Axalta Coating

Global markets: Akzo Nobel NV stock price jumps nearly 5% at the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange after the paints giant announced its $9.2 billion stake acquisition move in rival firm Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, according to an official announcement on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Akzo Nobel NV stock price Akzo Nobel NV stock jumped 4.9% to 56.82 euros during Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 54.16 euros in the previous trading session. The company announced its acquisition move update during the market operating hours on 18 November 2025.

Even though the stock opened lower at the opening bell, as of 12:56 p.m. (CEST), the Akzo Nobel NV shares are now trading 0.14% lower at 56.56 euros, compared to 56.64 euros in the previous trading close.

Akzo Nobel NV stocks have lost more than 35% in the last five years. However, the paint company shares have risen 0.50% in the last one-year period on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares are down 0.67% in 2025, and have lost 7.25% in the last one-month period. Akzo Nobel NV stock is trading 2.62% lower in the last five market sessions, according to market data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

