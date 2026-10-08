Alakh Pandey-led Physicswallah shares up 402% in 6 months; Motilal Oswal sees further upside - Reason, target price

Shares of Alakh Pandey-led Physicswallah have been on a solid uptrend lately, rising more than 40% over the last six months, and it may have more steam left, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Physicswallah's share price has jumped 42% year-to-date compared with an 8% decline in the equity benchmark Sensex. On a monthly scale, it is up 14% so far in October after a 6% rise in September.

Shares hit their 52-week low of ₹77.75 on 4 March this year after rising to a 52-week high of ₹162.05 on 18 November last year.

On Thursday, 8 October, the stock climbed 1.11% to end at ₹140.95 on the BSE, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session.

Motilal Oswal sees further upside Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes Physicswallah's multiple independent growth legs suggest nearly 30% online CAGR for the next 3-4 years, with sustained EBITDA improvement over the same period.

"We believe Physicswallah combines a near-monopoly position in online test prep, negative working capital, and multiple independent growth legs in K-12, state boards, new categories, and the South. With offline nearing break-even in FY27, we see EBITDA compounding from nearly ₹600 crore in FY27E to nearly ₹2,000 crore in four years," said Motilal Oswal.

"We assign a multiple of 50 times FY28E EV/EBITDA to the online business, reflecting its market leadership, scalable business model, and superior unit economics. We value the offline business at 15 times FY28E EV/EBITDA to reflect its execution intensity, time to maturity, and lower margin profile," said Motilal Oswal.

Physicswallah share price target Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹200, implying a 43% upside potential.

"We value other businesses at 1 time FY28E EV/sales. Adjusting for cash, we arrive at a target price of ₹200, implying a 43% upside. We reiterate our 'buy' rating on the stock," said Motilal Oswal.

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