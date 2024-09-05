Albula Investment Fund Ltd, a Mauritius-based FII, has purchased a 2.93% stake in Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, according to a filing from Wednesday. According to the company's June 2024 shareholding pattern, Albula Investment Fund Ltd. held a 5.22% stake in the business prior to the acquisition. The Albula Investment Fund currently owns 8.15% of the company after yesterday's new stock transaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a news report, Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd saw Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. acquire 9 lakh shares (0.56 percent) at a price of ₹120.85 per share, and New Leaina Investments Ltd sold an equivalent number of shares in August.

As on June 2024 shareholding pattern, New Leaina Investments Ltd holds 4.94% stake in the company.

The primary function of Shanti Educational Initiatives is to offer educational services and programs.This organisation, which designs, builds, and operates educational institutions from play school to grade 12, is a provider of school management solutions and among the fastest expanding in the education sector.

Q1 Results In the quarter ended June 2024, Shanti Educational Initiatives recorded a 1.28% decrease in net profit, amounting to ₹3.09 crore, compared to ₹3.13 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2023. Meanwhile, sales saw a 16.47% increase, reaching ₹9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, up from ₹8.44 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2023.

Shanti Educational Initiatives share price Shanti Educational Initiatives share price surged over 3% on Thursday's session, the stock touched an intraday high at ₹121.90 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹116.30. Trendlyne data shows that during the last year, the stock price increased by 68.87% and beat its industry by 38.8%.

However, at 12:47 IST, Shanti Educational Initiatives share price was trading 0.42% lower at ₹117.70 apiece on BSE. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹1,894.97 crore on BSE.

