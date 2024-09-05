Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Albula Investment Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock. Details here

Albula Investment Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock. Details here

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Shanti Educational Initiatives saw its share price peak at 121.90, then trade at 117.70, a 3% increase on Thursday. Albula Investment Fund increased its stake to 8.15%. The company reported a slight decline in net profit despite rising sales.

Albula Investment Fund Increases Stake in Shanti Educational Initiatives to 8.15%(Image: Pixabay)

Albula Investment Fund Ltd, a Mauritius-based FII, has purchased a 2.93% stake in Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, according to a filing from Wednesday. According to the company's June 2024 shareholding pattern, Albula Investment Fund Ltd. held a 5.22% stake in the business prior to the acquisition. The Albula Investment Fund currently owns 8.15% of the company after yesterday's new stock transaction.

According to a news report, Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd saw Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. acquire 9 lakh shares (0.56 percent) at a price of 120.85 per share, and New Leaina Investments Ltd sold an equivalent number of shares in August.

The primary function of Shanti Educational Initiatives is to offer educational services and programs.This organisation, which designs, builds, and operates educational institutions from play school to grade 12, is a provider of school management solutions and among the fastest expanding in the education sector.

Q1 Results

In the quarter ended June 2024, Shanti Educational Initiatives recorded a 1.28% decrease in net profit, amounting to 3.09 crore, compared to 3.13 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2023. Meanwhile, sales saw a 16.47% increase, reaching 9.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, up from 8.44 crore in the previous quarter ended June 2023.

Shanti Educational Initiatives share price

Shanti Educational Initiatives share price surged over 3% on Thursday's session, the stock touched an intraday high at 121.90 apiece, and an intraday low of 116.30. Trendlyne data shows that during the last year, the stock price increased by 68.87% and beat its industry by 38.8%.

However, at 12:47 IST, Shanti Educational Initiatives share price was trading 0.42% lower at 117.70 apiece on BSE. The company has a market capitalisation of 1,894.97 crore on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

