Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted its results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). Its consolidated net profit tumbled 23.29 percent to ₹138.42 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with ₹180.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations was at ₹1,692.74 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 3.81 percent year on year (YoY).

EBITDA increased by 1 percent YoY to ₹271 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16 percent in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, API revenue stood at ₹259 crore, reflecting a 10 percent year-on-year decline, primarily due to muted demand from select customers and pricing pressures. However, the company remains optimistic about a rebound in the coming quarters, supported by a robust order pipeline.

In the Formulations segment, US revenue increased by 10 percent YoY to ₹521 crore, driven by the scaling up of key product launches and market share expansion across existing products. The company expects new product introductions to further accelerate growth in the upcoming quarter.

The India business posted ₹614 crore in revenue, marking a 3 percent YoY rise, while the Ex-US segment saw a 10 percent YoY growth, reaching ₹299 crore. The steady performance across these markets highlights strong demand for the company’s formulations portfolio.

Management Commentary Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited said. "In the current quarter, we faced market headwinds in the acute segment. However, other key therapies in our specialty business continued to outpace the market growth. To strengthen field force efficiency, we have enhanced Automation and AI, to upscale execution. This Transition has partly impacted quarter growth. We are confident to show a robust growth trajectory going forward. The US Business posted significant volume growth and the Ex-US markets continued to expand steadily. API Business is still under significant pricing pressure.”