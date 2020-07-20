Alembic Pharma shares surge 6% after US FDA's tentative nod for diabetes drug

Mumbai: Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained as much as 6.30% on Monday after the company said it had received a tentative approval from the US drug regulator for its diabetes drug.

At 12:45 pm, Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock was at ₹1028, up 5.23% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.72% to 37286.27.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride tablets.

Empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride is appropriate. The drug has an estimated market size of $172 million for twelve months ending March 2020 according to IQVIA.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit jumped 81.4% year-on-year to ₹224.93 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. Net Sales rose 30.2% to ₹1,206.83 crore in Q4 March 2020 over ₹926.95 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, Alembic Pharma shares havgained 80% against a drop of 10% in the Sensex. From March lows, the stock more than doubled while Sensex was up 44%.

