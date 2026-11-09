Alembic shares: Big 15% jump after Q2 results, gains 27% in two weeks: Can the rally continue? What experts say

Alembic shares jump over 15% on Monday, 9 November, following the company's Q2 FY27 results. The company reported consolidated net profit of ₹67.57 crore for the September quarter, down from ₹76.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a decline of around 11.2% year-on-year (YoY).
Revenue from operations declined 45.9% YoY to RS 30.25 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹55.86 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue fell from ₹48.74 crore in Q1 FY27.
Total income stood at ₹101.80 crore, down 15.7% from ₹120.78 crore in Q2 FY26. This included other income of ₹71.55 crore, compared with ₹64.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax declined 14.2% YoY to ₹72.76 crore from ₹84.78 crore. However, on a sequential basis, net profit increased substantially from ₹15.70 crore in the June quarter to ₹67.57 crore in Q2 FY27.
Alembic shares have gained 20.29% over the past week and 27.11% in the last two weeks. The stock has advanced 8.44% over the past month and 27.16% over the past three months. Over a six-month period, it has risen 13.53%, taking its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 5.78%.
Alembic share price today opened at ₹100.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹114.25 per share, and an intraday low of ₹99.63 per share.
Alembic Limited is part of the historic Alembic Group and a subsidiary of Nirayu Private Limited. The company operates across three key business segments: real estate, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and power generation.
Its real estate business focuses on residential and commercial developments, property leasing and project management, while its pharmaceutical division manufactures and markets fermentation- and chemistry-based APIs. The company also operates co-generation and wind power assets.
Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Alembic is witnessing a sharp V-shaped recovery, supported by strong trading volumes. The stock has gained 9.5% in the day's session and moved decisively above its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating strong buying interest.
Arora said the stock faces immediate resistance in the ₹115–117 zone. On the weekly chart, an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is also taking shape, with a breakout trigger above ₹120. While the technical setup remains strong, a sustained move above these resistance levels is necessary to confirm further upside, he added.
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