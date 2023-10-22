Algorithmic trading vs traditional trading: Which path is right for you?
The article discusses the evolution of the Indian stock market with the rise of technology-enabled algorithmic trading and the need to compare it with traditional trading to determine the best approach for investors.
Over the years, the stock market in India has experienced a myriad of transformations. The integration of cutting-edge technologies and rapid digitalization has led to a reduction in settlement time, an acceleration in the market pace, and the emergence of new trading techniques.
