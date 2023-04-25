Alibaba erases gains from spinoff hype amid geopolitical worries: Report1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:00 PM IST
- The bloomberg reported that the reversal of fortunes is a stark reminder that technology shares remain at the mercy of US-China tensions despite growing optimism that a years long regulatory crackdown on the sector is easing.
The excitement surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's spinoff plan looks to be all but over, according to a report by Bloomberg, as the e-commerce giant's stock reversed all gains prompted by its ambitious reorganisation proposal unveiled March 28 after it fell 3.2% in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
