Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Alibaba erases gains from spinoff hype amid geopolitical worries: Report

Alibaba erases gains from spinoff hype amid geopolitical worries: Report

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Livemint
Bloomberg: The most recent decline came as demand for technology stocks was muted by a widening US-China conflict.

  • The bloomberg reported that the reversal of fortunes is a stark reminder that technology shares remain at the mercy of US-China tensions despite growing optimism that a years long regulatory crackdown on the sector is easing.

The excitement surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's spinoff plan looks to be all but over, according to a report by Bloomberg, as the e-commerce giant's stock reversed all gains prompted by its ambitious reorganisation proposal unveiled March 28 after it fell 3.2% in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The most recent decline came as demand for technology stocks was muted by a widening US-China conflict.

“Overall sentiment on China is low now as geopolitical tensions continue to weigh and it may be difficult for IPO or spin off activity to pick up momentum in such an environment," said Marvin Chen, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “While Alibaba stock may remain volatile, downside may be limited as valuations approach single digits again."

The Bloomberg reported that the reversal of fortunes is a stark reminder that technology shares remain at the mercy of US-China tensions despite growing optimism that a years long regulatory crackdown on the sector is easing.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.5% on Tuesday as investors evaluated risks such as last week's allegation that the US is planning to restrict American companies' investment in significant sectors of China's economy.

