Alibaba Group sells 3% stake in Zomato for ₹1,631 crore1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 10:51 PM IST
- On Wednesday, shares of Zomato closed 3.54% higher at ₹65.80 ascrip on the NSE
Alipay Singapore, an arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, sold 3.07% stake in online food delivery giant Zomato for ₹1,631 crore via an open market transaction on Wednesday. Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded around 26,28,73,507 shares, aggregating to 3.07% stake in the firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).