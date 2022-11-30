Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Alibaba Group sells 3% stake in Zomato for 1,631 crore

Alibaba Group sells 3% stake in Zomato for 1,631 crore

1 min read . 10:51 PM ISTLivemint
A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, picks a food package from his bag to deliver it to a customer in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2021.

  On Wednesday, shares of Zomato closed 3.54% higher at 65.80 ascrip on the NSE

Alipay Singapore, an arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, sold 3.07% stake in online food delivery giant Zomato for 1,631 crore via an open market transaction on Wednesday. Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded around 26,28,73,507 shares, aggregating to 3.07% stake in the firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares of the chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba were offloaded at an average price of 62.06 apiece, taking the transaction value to 1,631.39 crore.

On Wednesday, Camas Investments Pte, an wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek acquired 9.80 crore shares of the firm.

As of quarter ended September, Alibaba through its affiliates – Antfin Singapore Holding and Alipay Singapore Holding – owned about 13% stake in the company, data with the bourse showed.

Buying by Temasek offered support to the stock and helped Zomato end higher on the NSE. However, the stock has fallen more than 52% so far in 2022.

The development came months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8% stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges.

On Wednesday, shares of Zomato closed 3.54% higher at 65.80 ascrip on the NSE.

