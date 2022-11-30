Alibaba Group sells 3% stake in Zomato for 1,631 crore

Alipay Singapore, an arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, sold 3.07% stake in online food delivery giant Zomato for ₹1,631 crore via an open market transaction on Wednesday. Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded around 26,28,73,507 shares, aggregating to 3.07% stake in the firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

