Alibaba to pursue primary listing in Hong Kong2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 11:20 AM IST
Move comes as Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over the audits of US-listed Chinese companies
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will pursue a primary listing of its stock in Hong Kong, hedging its bets as regulatory pressure on Chinese companies grows on both sides of the Pacific.