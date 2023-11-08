Alkem Laboratories share price rallies over 11% in two days after Q2 results beat estimates; brokerages raise target
Alkem Laboratories delivered a strong beat on Q2FY24 earnings. An improved performance in the US generics and moderating raw material costs led the sharp improvement in operating margins for the quarter, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Alkem Laboratories share price rallied over 6% to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after the company’s better than estimated September quarter results prompted some brokerages to raise target price on the stock. Alkem Laboratories shares rallied as much as 6.08% to a fresh record high of ₹4,272.00 apiece on the BSE.
