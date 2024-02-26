Alkem Labs share price plunges over 14% on ₹1000 crore tax fraud allegations
Alkem Laboratories share price drops by 14% after reports of ₹1000 crore tax fraud by income tax department.
Alkem Laboratories share price slumped over 14% following media reports claiming that income tax department has found widespread tax fraud of ₹1000 crores. Alkem Lab share price opened at an intraday high of ₹5,421.65 apiece on BSE.
