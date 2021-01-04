Alkyl Amines board to consider stock split, shares jump

Alkyl Amines board to consider stock split, shares jump1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 02:25 PM IST
- Alkyl Amines board will also will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any in its February 2nd meeting
Specialty chemical company Alkyl Amines has communicated to the BSE that its board will meet on 2nd February to consider approve December quarter results and stock split.
The board will also will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, and the proposal to set up new projects including Amines.
Alkyl Amines is a supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical and water treatment industries, among others.
Alkyl Amines shares were trading 4% higher at ₹4028 on BSE in late trade.
According to the company's website, t has three manufacturing sites with 12 production plants and related utilities at Patalganga and Kurkumbh in Maharashtra and Dahej in Gujarat. The company has an R&D centre at Hadapsar, Pune.
