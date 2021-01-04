OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Alkyl Amines board to consider stock split, shares jump
Strong buying in the IT and pharma majors helped Sensex regain 46,000 levels
Strong buying in the IT and pharma majors helped Sensex regain 46,000 levels

Alkyl Amines board to consider stock split, shares jump

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 02:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Alkyl Amines board will also will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any in its February 2nd meeting

Specialty chemical company Alkyl Amines has communicated to the BSE that its board will meet on 2nd February to consider approve December quarter results and stock split.

The board will also will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, and the proposal to set up new projects including Amines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Alkyl Amines is a supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical and water treatment industries, among others.

Alkyl Amines shares were trading 4% higher at 4028 on BSE in late trade.

According to the company's website, t has three manufacturing sites with 12 production plants and related utilities at Patalganga and Kurkumbh in Maharashtra and Dahej in Gujarat. The company has an R&D centre at Hadapsar, Pune.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout