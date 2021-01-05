OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Alkyl Amines shares surge 32% in 2 days
Alkyl Amines shares surge 32% in 2 days

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 04:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • lkyl Amines said that its board will meet on 2nd February to consider approve December quarter results and stock split.

Shares of specialty chemical company Alkyl Amines today surged 16% to 5,142, extending Monday's 15% gain. In two days, the stock of the specialty chemical company has surged over 32%. On Monday, Alkyl Amines said that its board will meet on 2nd February to consider approve December quarter results and stock split.

The board will also will also consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, and the proposal to set up new projects including Amines.

Alkyl Amines is a supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical and water treatment industries, among others.

According to the company's website, it has three manufacturing sites with 12 production plants and related utilities at Patalganga and Kurkumbh in Maharashtra and Dahej in Gujarat. The company has an R&D centre at Hadapsar, Pune.

In September quarter, Alkyl Amines had posted strong growth in revenue from operations at 291 crore as compared to 245 crore in the June quarter.

In one year, shares of Alkyl Amines have surged 350% tracking a broad rally in chemcials space.

