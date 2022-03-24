India’s policy flip-flops on foreign funds

For now, 26 funds are impacted. However, the number can increase as it is a policy change and will impact funds from other non-IOSCO jurisdictions, too. Foreign funds often structure their funds from the FAQs issued by regulators. Sebi is now saying it goes by its regulations and not the FAQs. Investors are, therefore, worried. Canada, which is one of the countries whose funds are affected, is the seventh largest in terms of foreign flows into India. It has strong anti-money laundering norms. If a country such as Canada can be impacted, one wonders what could happen in the case of other countries.