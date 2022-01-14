All about Sebi’s war on stock tips on social media

This order sets a precedence that the regulator is not just aware of such manipulation schemes but is also willing to act with the investigation tools at its disposal. The order does two things: it acts as a deterrent for such market manipulators, and it serves a warning to investors to be careful with such channels and unsolicited market advice. It will always be difficult to crack down on all market manipulations. Educating investors to stay away from such channels, an exercise the US SEC undertook in 2015, is easier.